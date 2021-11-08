Molly-Mae Hague says thieves ’emptied’ the home she shares with Tommy Fury

By Tom Horton, PA

Reality star Molly-Mae Hague has said the burglary of the home she shares with Tommy Fury was the “worst thing” that has ever happened to them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the former Love Island contestant said their flat in Manchester had been “ransacked” and “emptied” by thieves a couple of weeks ago.

Hague said her and professional boxer Fury have since moved out of the flat.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (David Parry/PA)

She said: “It was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, to us, I’d probably say.”

Hague added: “It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we have been dealing with a lot.

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied. You name it.”

The pair were “left with not a lot of stuff at all”, she said.

Hague said the incident had forced her to re-evaluate how she uses social media.

“I never thought if I was to be robber that I would feel guilty for being robbed,” she said.

Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

“But I think seeing a lot of things on social media and seeing a lot of people’s opinions about why we were robbed, I started to feel like, god, was this my fault?

“Do I share too much? Did I do the wrong thing?”

Hague said her job “is literally to share my life, that’s actually what I get paid to do, it’s how I make a living”.

“I share every aspect of my life with you. The things I buy, where I live, what I do with my boyfriend, where I’m going,” she said.

“It’s really, really hard to find that balance between sharing so that you guys want to keep up with my life and see what I’m doing, but also keeping my life private so that I stay safe and I think I potentially maybe lost that balance.

“It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just a truly, truly awful thing to have happened.”