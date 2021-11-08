Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 19:47

Adam Peaty says he is ‘hurt’ by his elimination from Strictly Come Dancing

The Olympic swimmer exited the programme on Sunday.
Adam Peaty says he is ‘hurt’ by his elimination from Strictly Come Dancing

By Tom Horton, PA

Adam Peaty has said he is “hurt” by his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside his professional partner Katya Jones, the Olympic swimmer was eliminated from the BBC One celebrity dancing competition on Sunday.

Peaty found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard after Saturday’s live show and on Sunday was in a dance-off against influencer Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Speaking to sister show It Takes Two, he said: “I am hurt, but I know that Katya’s hurting a little bit, which hurts me more, because I know how much we have put into this journey.”

Discussing the impact that training had on his body, he added: “Honestly, I can say this now – normally I would keep this under wraps – but my ankles were going, my calf was going.

“I was trying to do as many runs as I can, but the jive is one of those dances which requires 150 per cent of you, and when you haven’t got 150 per cent you need something else that’s going to put you apart.

“But on the Thursday I was like, ‘Katya, I can’t do any more. I’m an Olympic athlete and I can push through things that most people can’t push through, but my Achilles is going to go’.”

Adam Peaty on his sore feet
Adam Peaty (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peaty said his time on the show was “not easy”, adding: “People see the Saturday night delivery, which is the smiles, the laughs, the all-consuming thing of Strictly.

“But for me, I put absolutely everything into that, and I enjoyed the lows as much as the highs, because that’s what I remember.

“But it’s not all positive. It’s really hard.”

Peaty’s final performance was a jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.

More in this section

New images offer glimpse of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady New images offer glimpse of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady
David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance
Idris Elba calls for African voices to be heard in climate change debate Idris Elba calls for African voices to be heard in climate change debate
North's Health Minister sues Van Morrison over ‘very dangerous’ criticism

North's Health Minister sues Van Morrison over ‘very dangerous’ criticism

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more