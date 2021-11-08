Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 18:51

New images offer glimpse of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in The First Lady

The new Showtime series also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.
By Tom Horton, PA

First-look images have offered a glimpse of the actress Viola Davis portraying former first lady Michelle Obama.

Davis will play the campaigner and wife of Barack Obama in a new series, The First Lady, which is being created by the US television network Showtime.

The series also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series will chart the lives of the three first ladies.

Showtime’s new images show Davis in character as Michelle standing next to her husband.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “It was terrifying but an incredible honor to portray this extraordinary woman. Can’t wait to share @Showtime’s #TheFirstLady!”

Showtime said in a statement: “In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

“This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt. ”

The programme will also star Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford.

Jayme Lawson will portray the young Michelle Obama and Kristine Froseth  the young Betty Ford.

