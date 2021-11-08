Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 16:43

Rachel Riley welcomes baby girl with husband Pasha Kovalev

The Countdown star revealed that the newborn has been named Noa.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

TV presenter Rachel Riley has welcomed her second child with professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev.

The 35-year-old Countdown star announced the news on social media with a series of images of her, Kovalev and their first daughter Maven holding the newborn, who is dressed in a rainbow decorated babygrow.

Riley revealed that the baby girl, named Noa, arrived 15 days after her due date to the sound of fireworks as she was born on November 5th.

She wrote on Twitter: “We have some news! Introducing @PashaKovalev’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and married in Las Vegas in 2019.

The couple’s first daughter Maven was born in December of the same year.

Countdown shared the presenter’s post and added: “Huge congratulations to @RachelRileyRR & @PashaKovalev on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl, we cannot wait to meet her! Lots of love from the whole Countdown family.”

In a follow-up tweet, Riley compared the appearance of her newborn daughter to Norwegian football professional manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

She tweeted: “PS Is it just me or does she look a bit like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here?

“Guess they didn’t call him the baby-faced assassin for nothing”, with a series of laughing emojjis.

