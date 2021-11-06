Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 21:25

Netflix reveals when Stranger Things will return for fourth series

The streaming service offered a first look at footage of new episodes.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Stranger Things will return for a fourth series in the summer of 2022, Netflix has confirmed as the titles of the upcoming episodes were revealed.

A new teaser for the upcoming season shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schapp) living new lives in California, where Eleven appears to be struggling to fit in.

However, in a letter she writes to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), which serves as narration for the teaser, she does not let on she is struggling, saying: “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1ZQMpp4BdU

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”

The teaser implies this might not be the case, as a montage of footage shows gunfire, explosions, a car chase and Winona Ryder’s Joyce looking in horror at a sinister doll.

Among the titles of the upcoming episodes are The Hellfire Club, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cl-YyOj0-AQ

The new footage and information on the episodes was released on Stranger Things Day, which is marked on November 6th because that is the date in 1983 that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana in the first episode of the first series.

