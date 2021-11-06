Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 16:21

Paul McCartney: I never got round to telling John Lennon I loved him

He made the comment during an on-stage interview at the Southbank Centre to promote his new book The Lyrics.
Paul McCartney: I never got round to telling John Lennon I loved him

By Tom Horton, PA

Sir Paul McCartney has said he “never got round” to telling John Lennon he loved him, but it feels “great” to realise he does now.

The Beatles star said he and Lennon “grew up together” during an on-stage interview at the Southbank Centre in London.

When asked about his love for Lennon, Sir Paul said: “As 16-year-old, 17-year-old Liverpool kids, you could never say that. It just wasn’t done.

“So I never did… really just say, ‘John, love you man’. I never got round to it.

Music – The Beatles – Heathrow Airport
The Beatles star said he and Lennon “grew up together”. (PA)

“So now it’s great just to realise how much I love this man.”

He added that spending his youth with Lennon “was like walking up a staircase and we both went side by side up that staircase”.

“I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was,” he said.

Sir Paul McCartney on stage at the Southbank centre (Mark Allan/Southbank Centre/PA)

“Because you are not messing around here, you are not just singing with Joe Bloggs. You are singing with John Lennon.”

He added: “I realised that as we were making up songs, I would suggest a line, and he would suggest a line.

“That was very much how we did it, just ping ponging off each other.

“Because he was right-handed, for me, it was like looking in a mirror.

“It was great, I could kind of see the chords that I was playing in the mirror.”

Hey Grandude!
Sir Paul made the comments during an interview with journalist Samira Ahmed to promote his new book The Lyrics. (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul, who was speaking during his first live in-person event in two years, also reflected on the break-up of the Beatles in 1970.

“I think the biggest misconception at the end of the Beatles was that I’d broken the Beatles up,” he said.

“I lived with that for quite a while, saying to people, ‘No I didn’t, no I didn’t’.

“But once a headline is out there it sticks.”

Sir Paul was also asked about the response to the news Liverpool has been handed £2 million (€2.3 million) in UK government funding for a new Beatles attraction.

“I know the people from Japan and America and South America all love the Beatles,” he said.

“So if they come to Liverpool, that’s a lot of what they are coming to see, you know. I think it’s fine.”

He added: “I’m quite happy that they are recognising that it’s a tourist attraction.

“But I think they could also spend the money on something else.”

Sir Paul made the comments during an interview with journalist Samira Ahmed to promote his new book The Lyrics.

The book, written with poet and author Paul Muldoon, includes reflection on his life, his creative process and the songs he has crafted over the years.

More in this section

Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash
Jane McDonald to make Loose Women return for first time in two years Jane McDonald to make Loose Women return for first time in two years
Idris Elba calls for African voices to be heard in climate change debate Idris Elba calls for African voices to be heard in climate change debate
Hollyoaks actress says she made OnlyFans page to take back control of her images

Hollyoaks actress says she made OnlyFans page to take back control of her images

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more