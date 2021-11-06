Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 02:06

Latin Grammy winner Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash

Mendonca was known for tackling feminist issues in her songs, such as denouncing men who control their partners, and calling for female empowerment.
By Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press

Marilia Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, has died in an airplane crash on her way to a concert.

Her press team confirmed her death in a statement, and said four other passengers on the flight also died.

Their plane crashed between Mendonça’s hometown Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state located north of Rio de Janeiro.

Minas Gerais state’s civil police also confirmed the 26-year-old’s death on Friday, without providing details about the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before arrival.

Photographs and videos show the plane laying just beneath a waterfall.

Mendonça had posted a video on Friday afternoon showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand.

The rising star performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo.

She was known for tackling feminist issues in her songs, such as denouncing men who control their partners, and calling for female empowerment.

On Friday evening, the news triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and soccer players.

“I refuse to believe, I just refuse,” Brazil football star Neymar, who is a friend of Mendonça’s, said on Twitter after the news broke.

Brazil’s government also offered its condolences.

The plane that was transporting Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Photo: Minas Gerais Civil Police via AP

The country’s president Jair Bolsonaro also used social media to mourn the passing “of one of the greatest artists of her generation”.

“The entire country receives the news in shock,” he said.

Her album Em Todos os Cantos album won her the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album Patroas.

Mendonca leaves behind a son, who will turn 2 years old next month.

