Jane McDonald to make Loose Women return for first time in two years

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jane McDonald will return to daytime TV show Loose Women next week to discuss the death of her fiance earlier this year.

The singer’s long-term partner Eddie Rothe died aged 67 in April after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 58-year-old, who was previously a presenter on the ITV talk show from 2004 to 2014, will reunite with the cast on Thursday for the first time in two years to share her story.

I'm back with the Loose Women! I'm so excited to be joining them as a guest on Thursday 11th November - tune in at 12.30pm on @ITV @loosewomen pic.twitter.com/32J7HZPJJH — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 5, 2021

On Friday’s Loose Women episode, presenter Kaye Adams said: “We’ll be reuniting Carol (McGiffin) with Jane for the first time in eight years – so many great memories. Jane makes her return next week.”

McDonald and Rothe, best-known for being part of 1960s band The Searchers, first dated as teenagers.

The couple rekindled their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting during a TV appearance – and were engaged in 2008.

She announced the news of his death on Twitter, alongside a picture of them smiling together.

The statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

The TV presenter will return to the Loose Women set for the first time in two years (Channel 5)

Channel 5 also announced on Thursday that McDonald will front a new TV series, titled Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire, where she will explore her home county.

The presenter will revisit the places where she grew up, share stories from her upbringing and explore the landscapes, ruins and heritage of the county in the six-part series, which is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2022.

The series will be executive produced by Mark Powell, who has previously produced the presenter’s popular shows, Cruising With Jane McDonald and Holidaying With Jane McDonald.