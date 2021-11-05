Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 17:32

Hollyoaks actress says she made OnlyFans page to take back control of her images

Hollyoaks said cast members were not allowed ‘to be active on certain 18+ websites’ and confirmed that the actress is departing the soap.
Hollyoaks actress says she made OnlyFans page to take back control of her images

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Actress Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she wanted to “take back some power and control” over her images when she signed up for OnlyFans, adding it was “not a decision that I made” to leave Hollyoaks as a result.

The TV star (40) rose to fame playing Mandy Richardson on the Channel 4 soap from 1996 until 2011 and returned to the role in 2017.

She made an account on OnlyFans – a website which allows users to share content with paying “fans” – last month.

Hollyoaks said cast members are not allowed “to be active on certain 18+ websites” and confirmed Dunn is departing the soap.

Dunn told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The idea was to launch OnlyFans and take back some power and control over my images, what I create, where I put them, and put them onto the platform. And I’ve been thinking long and hard about this for a good few months, with lots of different options.”

She added: “I was going to run that alongside my job as well, and it’s not a decision that I made.

“But this is where we’re at we are and I’m looking at the future and where I’m at, and I’m really enjoying being in control of everything and it’s really empowering.”

Asked whether Hollyoaks producers would feel comfortable with the content, given the young fans of the soap, Dunn said: “The site itself you have to be over 18 to access.

“But my specific content was no different to the content that I’ve put on Instagram, that I’ve done for men’s magazines, for calendars, all of my career.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Sarah Jayne Dunn at the National Television Awards. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA

“So actually, by putting it onto a platform where you have to be over 18 to get on there, it’s actually protecting it from the younger audience.

“It’s taking it out of the public view, and it’s putting it on behind a paywall where you have to be of a certain age to view it.”

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and its official website says the platform has “1,500,000+ content creators” and it has paid out at least £3.7 billion (€4.3 billion) “annually to creators”.

Earlier this year, it announced plans to ban sexually explicit photographs and videos on its platform but backtracked after a backlash from users.

More in this section

Kanye West slams Me Too movement as ‘1984 mind control’ Kanye West slams Me Too movement as ‘1984 mind control’
Netflix reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall Netflix reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall
Female author to write James Bond novels for the first time Female author to write James Bond novels for the first time
Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan return home for Belfast film premiere

Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan return home for Belfast film premiere

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more