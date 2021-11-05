Westlife announce second 2022 Aviva Stadium date

Muireann Duffy

Westlife have added a second Dublin date to their Wild Dreams Tour due to popular demand.

The four-piece released tickets on Friday morning for their Aviva Stadium gig, scheduled for Friday, July 8th.

Dublin, thanks for all of your support!! 🇮🇪 Second and final show at @AVIVAStadium just added, tickets on sale now 🙌 https://t.co/G3bXIPSxv2 pic.twitter.com/4HzQhpicct — Westlife (@westlifemusic) November 5, 2021

The second date at the Aviva (Saturday, July 9th) was added a short time later.

The tour will also see the band play four nights in Cork's Pairc Uí Chaoimh in August, before moving on to venues across the UK, including Wembley Stadium in London.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale on the Ticketmaster website.