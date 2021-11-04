Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 14:36

Netflix reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall

The western features an all-star cast.
Netflix reveals tribute to Chadwick Boseman in The Harder They Fall

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The new Netflix western The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, features a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The film about black cowboys tells a fictional story based on real-life figures from American history.

It features a set piece on a steam train when the characters played by King and LaKeith Stanfield stage a hijacking and break Elba’s outlaw Rufus Buck out of custody.

A picture shared by Netflix on Twitter reveals the name of the train is CA Boseman.

The post said: “A nice little easter egg from The Harder They Fall: The train is named C. A. Boseman, in tribute to the brilliant and beloved Chadwick Boseman.”

Boseman died aged 43 in August 2020 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

He was best known for playing the lead role in Marvel’s ground-breaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther and earned posthumous acclaim for his final role in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, is a producer on The Harder They Fall and he has said he wanted to “see us represented” in the western.

At the world premiere of the movie on the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival last month, Carter said: “Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Poc55U2RPMw

“It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles.

“These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just see us represented and see that we have voices.”

The Harder They Fall is now streaming on Netflix.

More in this section

Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30 Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Someone may have tried to ‘sabotage’ gun on Rust set, armorer’s lawyer claims Someone may have tried to ‘sabotage’ gun on Rust set, armorer’s lawyer claims
Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more