Watch: New John Lewis Christmas advert embraces Sci-Fi

Kenneth Fox

John Lewis has released its latest Christmas advert - about an alien crash landing on earth.

The two-minute commercial, called The Unexpected Guest, features teenage lad Nathan who spots Skye crash landing, and he begins to educate the alien all about the traditions of Christmas.

Rising star Lola Young has been chosen to provide the soundtrack to this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

Nathan introduces Skye to the joy of finding the perfect gift by giving her his special Christmas jumper, customised with a star and twinkly lights.

John Lewis said Inspired by Nathan's favourite jumper, they had created a collection for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas. Plus, they are donating 10 per cent of the sales from our Christmas advert jumper to support families in need.