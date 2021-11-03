Watch: Disney launches magical Christmas ad campaign in support of Make-A-Wish

With Christmas just around the corner, Disney has released a new festive ad to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The magical three-minute animated ad tells a tale of family togetherness and the power of storytelling.

The animation is a sequel to Disney's Lola ad, which celebrated festive traditions passed down through generations last year.

This year’s instalment, titled Stepdad, features a grown-up Nicole, the granddaughter from Lola, and her two children Max and Ella, as new step-dad Mike moves into their family home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgAKXOeTmOs

The story shows the family navigating an emotive journey as they enjoy combining existing festive traditions with new ones in the run-up to Christmas.

During the animation, Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs an emotive rendition of the original track ‘Love Runs Deeper’. The song provides a musical narrative through the eyes of Mike.

The ad campaign is in partnership with Make-A-Wish, as Disney has committed to providing over €1.7 million to support the children's foundation.

Disney has also said all proceeds raised from downloads of the ‘Love Runs Deeper’ track will be given to Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes to help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illness.

Luciano Manzo, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish International said: “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Disney and are delighted to be a part of this year’s festive campaign.

“Audiences can also get involved by giving a gift of hope and joy to children with critical illnesses on behalf of loved ones this holiday season. They can brighten someone’s day and send a charity e-card that helps Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes.”