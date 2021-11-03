Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 13:18

Watch: Disney launches magical Christmas ad campaign in support of Make-A-Wish

The three-minute animated ad tells a tale of family togetherness and the power of storytelling. 
Watch: Disney launches magical Christmas ad campaign in support of Make-A-Wish

With Christmas just around the corner, Disney has released a new festive ad to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The magical three-minute animated ad tells a tale of family togetherness and the power of storytelling.

The animation is a sequel to Disney's Lola ad, which celebrated festive traditions passed down through generations last year.

This year’s instalment, titled Stepdad, features a grown-up Nicole, the granddaughter from Lola, and her two children Max and Ella, as new step-dad Mike moves into their family home.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgAKXOeTmOs

The story shows the family navigating an emotive journey as they enjoy combining existing festive traditions with new ones in the run-up to Christmas.

During the animation, Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs an emotive rendition of the original track ‘Love Runs Deeper’. The song provides a musical narrative through the eyes of Mike.

The ad campaign is in partnership with Make-A-Wish, as Disney has committed to providing over €1.7 million to support the children's foundation.

Disney has also said all proceeds raised from downloads of the ‘Love Runs Deeper’ track will be given to Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes to help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illness.

Luciano Manzo, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish International said: “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Disney and are delighted to be a part of this year’s festive campaign.

“Audiences can also get involved by giving a gift of hope and joy to children with critical illnesses on behalf of loved ones this holiday season. They can brighten someone’s day and send a charity e-card that helps Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes.”

More in this section

Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust
Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30 Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30
Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
Ellie Goulding ‘never cared’ about people seeing her body after giving birth

Ellie Goulding ‘never cared’ about people seeing her body after giving birth

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more