Richard Madeley confirms he will continue as Good Morning Britain guest presenter

Keiran Southern, PA

Richard Madeley has confirmed he will continue as a guest presenter of Good Morning Britain (GMB).

The veteran broadcaster (65) has been one of several guest hosts for the ITV breakfast programme, alongside Susanna Reid, following Piers Morgan’s departure.

Morgan (56) left Good Morning Britain in high-profile circumstances earlier this year over controversial comments he made about Britain's Duchess of Sussex.

Richard Madeley, pictured with wife Judy Finnigan, has been tipped to take a full-time role presenting Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

Former tabloid editor Morgan recently announced he is joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.

Madeley confirmed his GMB future on Wednesday, saying: “I’m doing the show down the line along with other people.”

ITV dismissed reports he will become a full-time replacement for Morgan, with a spokeswoman saying: “This is not true – Richard is one of a host of guest presenters on GMB.”

Other presenters who have hosted the show alongside Reid since Morgan left in March include Alastair Campbell and Richard Bacon.

Madeley has become known for his colourful presenting style and some of his on-air remarks have proven popular online.

He is perhaps best-known for presenting This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan.

Piers Morgan departed Good Morning Britain amid controversy over his comments on the Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Morgan departed GMB after he stormed off the set during a discussion about the duchess’ headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said he did not believe Meghan’s claims, and his comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints to Ofcom, the most in the media watchdog’s history.

Ofcom later said it found that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s comments.