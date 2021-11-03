Bridgerton and Squid Game among nominees for Rose d’Or Awards

Keiran Southern, PA

Bridgerton, Squid Game and Strictly Come Dancing are among the nominees for the 60th Rose d’Or Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises excellence in entertainment programming and TV presenter Sue Perkins will host the virtual ceremony later this month.

The shortlist, which organisers said was voted for by a jury of 150 broadcast executives and leading producers from across the international TV industry, included some of the biggest series of the last 12 months.

Squid Game, Netflix’s global hit series, has been nominated for a prestigious TV award (Netflix/PA)

Netflix’s massively popular period piece Bridgerton is up for the drama prize, alongside another of the streaming giant’s hits Squid Game.

HBO’s Mare Of Easttown – which starred Kate Winslet as a small town detective – is nominated in the same category alongside Aids drama It’s A Sin and Jimmy McGovern’s prison series Time.

Help, featuring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, is also up for the drama prize.

The comedy nominees include the BBC’s Famalam, Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and Motherland, another BBC show.

Strictly Come Dancing is up for the studio entertainment award alongside America’s Got Talent, A League Of Their Own and The Masked Singer UK.

The reality and factual entertainment nominees include Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Love On The Spectrum and Married at First Sight.

The BBC’s medical drama Casualty is nominated in the soap or telenovela category.

Mark Rowland, chair of the judges for the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Despite the very considerable production challenges faced during the pandemic, we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments – with production standards higher than ever. Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”

The Rose d’Or Awards will take place on November 29th.