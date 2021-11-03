Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 08:39

Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only one account

The American music superstar’s first post promoted his latest project.
Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only one account

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and followed just one account – his wife Beyonce’s.

The rapper and businessman, real name Shawn Carter, shared his first post on the social media site as @jayz early on Wednesday morning.

It featured the poster for the forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

They include outlaw Rufus Buck, played by Idris Elba, Treacherous Trudy Smith, played by Regina King, Stagecoach Mary, played by Zazie Beetz, and Nat Love, depicted by Jonathan Majors.

Jay-Z (51) serves as producer on the feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

Despite the single post, Jay-Z’s account had more than 1.4 million followers within six hours.

This is dwarfed by his music superstar wife Beyonce, who has 216 million followers on Instagram, but she swiftly followed the new account back, making her husband the first person she has connected to on the social media platform.

Last month, Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner and The Go-Gos.

His catalogue includes songs like Hard Knock Life, 99 Problems and Empire State Of Mind.

More in this section

Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust Alec Baldwin shares post defending conditions on set of Rust
Ellie Goulding ‘never cared’ about people seeing her body after giving birth Ellie Goulding ‘never cared’ about people seeing her body after giving birth
Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30 Adele to star in ITV concert special to launch new album 30
Succession star Brian Cox on being a workaholic, contemplating death and never living up to his father

Succession star Brian Cox on being a workaholic, contemplating death and never living up to his father

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more