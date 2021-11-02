Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 21:51

Cynthia Erivo: I learnt a lot from portraying ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

The actress starred as the musician in Genius: Aretha.
Cynthia Erivo: I learnt a lot from portraying ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin

By Tom Horton, PA

Actress Cynthia Erivo has said she “learnt a lot” by portraying Aretha Franklin in a television series.

She played the singer, dubbed the Queen of Soul, in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha.

Erivo, who is also a musician, said portraying Franklin informed her understanding of the music industry.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, she told the PA news agency: “She’s one of the women who really is the epitome of resilience and determination, and her artistry knows no bounds.

“I learnt a lot about how to navigate through the music industry and how to navigate through music, and how to decide what you want and be steadfast in it.

“She was an incredible women and did not have it easy, but she still kept going.”

Franklin “took no prisoners and wasn’t afraid to ask for what she deserved”, Erivo added.

EE Bafta Rising Star Award Nominations Announcement – London
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)

“When she finally decided to ask for a producer’s credit on her album Amazing Grace it was a big moment for her, and it shifted the way in which the music industry saw women in their music,” she said.

“Because often we were just the artists, and only the artists, and couldn’t really have any autonomy, and she changed that.”

Oscar-nominated actress Erivo, 34, won the music award in recognition of playing Franklin at the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

“It was wonderful to be able to be celebrated because of her, because it kind of feels like it’s in part for her,” Erivo said.

She added she was “really overwhelmed and surprised and really proud” to have been given the prize.

Erivo’s debut solo album, titled Ch. 1, Vs. 1, was released earlier this year.

More in this section

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer
First trailer for The Book Of Boba Fett gives look at Jabba the Hutt’s successor First trailer for The Book Of Boba Fett gives look at Jabba the Hutt’s successor
Keri Russell on how her ‘scaredy cat’ tendencies helped horror film Antlers Keri Russell on how her ‘scaredy cat’ tendencies helped horror film Antlers
Succession star Brian Cox on being a workaholic, contemplating death and never living up to his father

Succession star Brian Cox on being a workaholic, contemplating death and never living up to his father

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more