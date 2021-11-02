Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 21:04

Taylor Swift to appear as musical guest on Saturday Night Live

She will perform on an episode which will be hosted by the actor Jonathan Majors.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift will make her return as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, network NBC has announced.

The pop superstar will appear on the November 13th edition of the long-running US sketch show alongside actor Jonathan Majors, who will serve as host.

It will be Swift’s fifth Saturday Night Live performance.

She is preparing for the release of her album Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12th.

Ed Sheeran will appear as a musical guest on the show this weekend after being released from isolation following a positive Covid test late last month.

He will be joined by Succession star Kieran Culkin, who is on hosting duties.

Simu Liu, star of Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 20th.

Rapper Saweetie will perform during that episode, NBC said.

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered in October, with Hollywood actor Owen Wilson as host and country music star Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

Kim Kardashian West also hosted for the first time in a highly publicised appearance.

