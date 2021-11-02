Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 19:12

Routines revealed ahead of next instalment of Strictly Come Dancing

Saturday’s episode marks the halfway point of the series.
By Tom Horton, PA

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty will be looking to recover from last week’s Strictly Come Dancing dance-off by performing a jive on Saturday.

Alongside professional partner Katya Jones he will perform the routine to Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers song Little Bitty Pretty One.

Peaty narrowly avoided exiting the competition last week after finding himself in the bottom two following the public vote, but he survived a dance-off with comedian Judi Love, who was eliminated.

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a quickstep to Dolly Parton song 9 To 5 on Saturday.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin will dance the tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max, while Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform the notoriously tricky rumba to Shape Of My Heart by Sting.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will perform a Charleston to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine featuring Pinky and The Girls.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who received a perfect score of 40 on Saturday, will dance a samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will perform their couple’s choice to Classic by MKTO, while CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance a quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will dance a paso doble to Jaime Texidor track Amparito Roca.

Saturday’s show marks the halfway point of the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The programme continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.

