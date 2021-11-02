Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 16:18

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

The couple have been together for more than two years.
By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kristen Stewart has revealed she is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The Twilight actress, who will soon be seen playing Diana, Princess of Wales in new film Spencer, said the screenwriter proposed after the couple discussed their plans to get married.

She confirmed the news on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, according to US magazine People, saying: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Discussing the proposal, Stewart, 31, added: “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one.

“You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfil what weird f****** gender role thing.

“We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute.”

The couple first confirmed their relationship in October 2019 when Meyer, best known as the screenwriter of Netflix film Moxie, posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.

She wrote: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Earlier this year she marked Stewart’s birthday, writing: “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

