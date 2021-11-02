Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 06:48

Adele shares tracklist for new album – including song titled I Drink Wine

30 will be released on November 19th
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Adele has shared the tracklist for her highly awaited new album – revealing a song titled I Drink Wine.

The superstar’s fourth studio record, 30, will arrive on November 19th. It is one of the most anticipated music releases in years.

The singer shared the 12-song tracklist online, revealing the album opens with Strangers By Nature and closes with Love Is A Game.

Adele tracklist
Adele has revealed the tracklist for her highly awaited new album 30 (Sony Music Entertainment/PA)

Adele previously said 30 is a reflection of a turbulent period of her life, which included divorcing ex-husband Simon Konecki.

I Drink Wine is the seventh track. Easy On Me, the album’s first single which smashed streaming records upon release last month, is the second song listed.

Others include My Little Love, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God and Can I Get It.

The eighth song, All Night Parking, is listed as featuring the late jazz great Erroll Garner.

Woman Like Me, Hold On and To Be Loved are the remaining songs.

Three bonus tracks are included in a deluxe edition of the album with US retail giant Target.

They are Wild Wild West, Can’t Be Together and Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton).

Adele announced her split from charity boss Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year and they share custody of their nine-year-old son Angelo.

In a recent post on social media, she said the album recording process had made her feel “like I’ve finally found my feeling again”.

