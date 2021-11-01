Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 07:34

Simon Cowell announces his replacement as judge on programme Walk The Line

The appearance was scheduled to mark Cowell’s return to UK television after breaking his back.
By PA Reporter

Former Take That singer Gary Barlow is to replace Simon Cowell as a judge on the upcoming ITV show Walk The Line.

Speaking to The Sun, 62-year-old Cowell said he was stepping back from his on-screen position to focus on his role as creator and producer.

He told the paper: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the creator and producer as we build up to the hugely exciting launch.

“Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now – so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”

Cowell’s appearance on Walk The Line was scheduled to mark his return to UK television after breaking his back when he fell off an electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu in August last year.

The show will offer musical variety acts a chance to win a prize pot, but to win the money they must decide if they want to cash out or risk it all to stay in the competition.

