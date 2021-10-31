Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 16:07

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting third child

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their third child together
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting third child

James Cox

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their third child together.

Williams and Matthews are parents to three-year-old son Theodore and one-year-old daughter Gigi.

Williams told Hello! magazine she is due to give birth in spring 2022.

She said: "It'll be the more the merrier. Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

She added: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds.

"He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Williams and Matthews got married in 2018.  The Dubliner lives in Chelsea, London with her husband and their children.

Williams presents on Britain’s Heart radio on Sunday mornings while she is also hosting new Irish talent show The Big Deal.

The couple also have a joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue.

More in this section

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic
Dan Walker says his Strictly partner’s love of dancing has rubbed off on him Dan Walker says his Strictly partner’s love of dancing has rubbed off on him
Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners
Amanda Holden on her 5am beauty routine and chatting to Kylie Minogue on the Neighbours set

Amanda Holden on her 5am beauty routine and chatting to Kylie Minogue on the Neighbours set

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more