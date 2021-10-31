Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews expecting third child

James Cox

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have announced they are expecting their third child together.

Williams and Matthews are parents to three-year-old son Theodore and one-year-old daughter Gigi.

Williams told Hello! magazine she is due to give birth in spring 2022.

She said: "It'll be the more the merrier. Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

She added: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds.

"He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Williams and Matthews got married in 2018. The Dubliner lives in Chelsea, London with her husband and their children.

Williams presents on Britain’s Heart radio on Sunday mornings while she is also hosting new Irish talent show The Big Deal.

The couple also have a joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue.