Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 16:17

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in Christmas adventure film Red One

The project will see the star reunited with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to star in Christmas adventure film Red One

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will star in a Christmas adventure film titled Red One, it has been announced.

The project will see the Hollywood star reunited with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, while Johnson’s long-time collaborator Chris Morgan is writing the script.

Johnson, one of the industry’s highest-paid stars, described Red One as “an innovative holiday event project”.

The Graham Norton Show
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star in Christmas adventure film Red One (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Amazon bought the film after what reports described as a “competitive bidding war”.

Former professional wrestler Johnson, 49, added: “Amazon is playing to WIN.

“Can’t wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE…..”

Red One will begin shooting in the summer of 2022, Johnson revealed, while the film is aiming for a Christmas 2023 release.

US filmmaker Kasdan, 47, worked on blockbusters Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

The films grossed more than 1.7 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) worldwide.

Kasdan is also known for films including  Bad Teacher and Sex Tape.

More in this section

Jesy Nelson on her Little Mix ex-bandmates: There is no bad blood from my side Jesy Nelson on her Little Mix ex-bandmates: There is no bad blood from my side
Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners Strictly’s Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec spotted in London with their partners
Shania Twain shares surprise message with Strictly Come Dancing’s Sara and Aljaz Shania Twain shares surprise message with Strictly Come Dancing’s Sara and Aljaz
Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more