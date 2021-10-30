Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 10:48

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor to star in LGBT romance The History Of Sound

Both actors are among the most sought after young stars in Hollywood.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Normal People’s Paul Mescal and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor will star in LGBT romance film The History Of Sound, it has been announced.

The story follows two young men – O’Connor’s David and Mescal’s Lionel – who during the First World War set out to record the lives and voices of their countrymen, producer End Cue said.

An official description of the film reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed.”

Mothering Sunday UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Josh O’Connor will star alongside Paul Mescal in an LGBT romance film. Photo: Ian West/PA

Oliver Hermanus will direct The History Of Sound, which is based on the short story of the same name by Ben Shattuck.

Irish star Mescal (25) and British actor O’Connor (31) are two of the most sought after rising talents in Hollywood.

O’Connor is an Emmy Award winner for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in The Crown while Mescal was lauded for playing Connell Waldron in the BBC’s Normal People adaptation.

Hermanus said: “I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Paul Mescal is one of the brightest young stars in Hollywood. Photo: PA

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

“This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

Principal photography will begin in summer 2022, mostly in the US but also on location in the UK and Italy, producers said.

