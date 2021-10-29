Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 17:01

Zayn Malik pleads no contest to allegations of harassment

The former One Direction singer was allegedly involved in a row with Gigi and Yolanda Hadid
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to allegations of harassment following a row with Gigi Hadid’s mother, court records show.

The former One Direction singer (28) was charged with four counts of harassment following a row at his home in Pennsylvania with Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid (57) according to the records obtained by the PA news agency.

Malik and US catwalk star Gigi Hadid (26) share one-year-old daughter Khai.

Zayn Malik was allegedly involved in a furious row with Gigi Hadid’s mother (Mark Runnacles/PA)

He pleaded no contest, meaning he does not admit guilt but has chosen not to fight the charges.

Records show Malik allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a “f****** Dutch slut” and told Gigi, reportedly now his ex-former partner, to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house” during the row in September.

The singer has been placed on 90 days probation for each count for a total of 360 days, the citation filed in Pennsylvania shows.

He must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme, as well as having no contact with Yolanda Hadid or a security guard also allegedly involved in the bust-up.

If there are no further issues, a judge could terminate the probation after six months.

News of the charges came after Malik issued a statement denying he struck Yolanda Hadid, a television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

A representative for Gigi Hadid, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, asked for privacy.

