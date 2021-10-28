Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 10:58

Late Late Show lineup revealed for Halloween episode

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he would not change anything about his approach to leading the team.
Late Late Show lineup revealed for Halloween episode

Kenneth Fox

The lineup for this Friday's Late Late show has been revealed as Halloween approaches.

Fresh from a spooky live television performance of Mrs Brown's Boys on RTÉ and BBC, Brendan O'Carroll and gang will join the Late Late Show from BBC Scotland to celebrate ten years of the hugely successful Mrs Brown's Boys television series.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will reflect on the weekend and explain why he would not change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Cork singer Lyra will be on the show to talk about her stellar music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will chat to Ryan about his new children's book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.

Christy Dignam will also talk about releasing his debut solo album 'The Man Who Stayed Alive' and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform 'High' from the new album.

More in this section

Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says
Actor Ioan Gruffudd appears to confirm new romance Actor Ioan Gruffudd appears to confirm new romance
Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says
Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more