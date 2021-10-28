Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 10:02

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

Musical biopics have proven big business in Hollywood over recent years.
Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

By Keiran Southern, PA

Duran Duran could become the latest music superstars to get the biopic treatment, the band’s drummer has said.

The chart-topping group, who achieved massive success during the 1980s, have discussed different scripts and ideas about a potential film.

Roger Taylor, Duran Duran’s drummer, said a biopic could arrive on the big screen within the next few years.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Simon le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran could see their careers get the biopic treatment (Ian West/PA)

He told The Sun: “It’s something that is under discussion. It is being discussed and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward.

“We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years.”

Taylor, who is part of Duran Duran alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, said he would want a “really good Hollywood actor” to portray him.

The 61-year-old added: “It would have to be someone who’s on the cusp of their career, who’s got the right look, the right vibe and that’s going to take some time to find I think.”

New wave band Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the era’s biggest acts thanks to songs including Rio, Hungry Like The Wolf and The Reflex.

Musical biopics have proven to be big business in Hollywood over recent years.

Bohemian Rhapsody, about rock band Queen, grossed over 904 million dollars (£658 million) while Sir Elton John film Rocketman made about 200 million dollars (£146 million).

More in this section

Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says
Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says
Angelina Jolie tells of her children’s pride at superhero role in Eternals Angelina Jolie tells of her children’s pride at superhero role in Eternals
Actor Ioan Gruffudd appears to confirm new romance

Actor Ioan Gruffudd appears to confirm new romance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more