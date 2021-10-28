Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear in trailer for Toy Story spin-off

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Fans have been given a glimpse at the forthcoming Buzz Lightyear film with a first trailer for the Toy Story spin-off.

Captain America star Chris Evans will voice the beloved space ranger in Lightyear, a Pixar animated movie set for release in June 2022.

While Toy Story features the toy version of Buzz, the new film will feature the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.

Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.



They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.



To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:



‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close❤️#Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021

The trailer, set to David Bowie’s Starman, sees Buzz suiting up before blasting off into the stars.

It also includes a shot of the hero gazing at his famous green-and-white space suit.

The trailer finishes with Evans teasing Buzz’s catchphrase “to infinity and beyond”.

Sharing the trailer online, US actor Evans, 40, thanked director Angus MacLane and wrote animated films “were an enormous part of my childhood”.

He added: “They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.

“They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close.”

Tim Allen voiced Buzz in four Toy Story movies from the 1995 original to the fourth film in 2019.