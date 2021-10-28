Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 09:26

Ed Sheeran: I used to drink ‘every single day’ when I wasn’t touring

The singer is set to release his new album on Friday.
By Tom Horton, PA

Ed Sheeran has said he used to drink “every single day” when he was not on tour, it has been reported.

The singer said that since becoming a father he has lost five stone and significantly reduced his alcohol intake, according to The Sun newspaper.

He told the newspaper he has “become quite clean-living” since the birth of Lyra last year.

He added: “But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

Earthshot Prize Awards
Ed Sheeran (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.

“I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.”

Last week, Sheeran revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter, 30, will release his new album, titled =, on Friday.

