Bullet suspected to have killed cinematographer recovered, Santa Fe sheriff says

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A “lead projectile” believed to have been fired from the gun used on the film set where a cinematographer was killed has been recovered, the Santa Fe County Sheriff has said.

Halyna Hutchins was killed last week after being accidentally shot by the actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Western movie Rust in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza was also injured, though he is now recovering after leaving hospital.

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer (Seth Wenig/AP)

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference on Wednesday and revealed a “lead projectile” was recovered from the director’s shoulder.

The projectile – “apparently the same round” that killed Hutchins – is suspected to be a live round, but sheriff Mendoza said that cannot be confirmed until it undergoes further testing.

About 500 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the set, the sheriff said, adding it is still too early to say if criminal charges will be filed.

An assistant director handed Baldwin the firearm and shouted “cold gun”, indicating it was safe, court records show.

Carmack-Altwies said a “complete and thorough investigation is critical” but “if the facts and evidence and law support charges then I will initiate prosecution at that time”.

Asked about Baldwin, the district attorney said “all options are on the table at this point”.

Baldwin previously said he is heartbroken by the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation.