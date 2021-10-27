Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 16:41

Watch: New trailer released for Disney's Lightyear

The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. 
Watch: New trailer released for Disney's Lightyear

Kenneth Fox

A new movie trailer has been released for Lightyearm an original feature film centred around Toy Story's courageous hero Buzz Lightyear.

An action-packed trailer, poster and image for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” have been released as the movie is due to come out on June 17th, 2022.

As Diseny says, the sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Chris Evans who is best know as Captain America from Marvel's Avengers lends his voice to Buzz. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s “Finding Dory,” helms “Lightyear.” Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot” short) produces.

The stand-alone movie comes after 2019's Toy Story 4 which saw the likes of Woody, Bo Peep, Rex, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head as well as Buzz Lightyear all reunited once again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udOC-YrF7D4

More in this section

New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month
The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit
Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship
Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says

Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more