Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 14:36

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer reveals daughter had drink spiked

The chef and presenter said it was a ‘horrible time’.
Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer reveals daughter had drink spiked

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer has recalled feeling “terrified” after his daughter’s drink was spiked.

The TV chef, 58, said his 24-year-old daughter Flo was targeted around five years ago while out for lunch with friends.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, he recounted how he took her to hospital, describing it as a “horrible time”.

Rimmer, best known for his on-screen partnership with Tim Lovejoy, was taking part in a discussion about a campaign to boycott nightclubs in response to a rise in spiking cases.

He said: “Flo’s 24 now but about five or six years ago she had her drink spiked. She had been out for lunch with some friends and she’d had about three glasses of wine.

“She came home and was in a right state. We were saying to her, ‘How much have you had to drink?’

“And she said, ‘I’ve literally had three glasses of wine, I’m really scared, I don’t know what’s happening’.”

Rimmer added: “We took her to A&E and, I’ll be honest with you, they sort of thought, ‘You’re just over-anxious parents, your daughter’s had too much to drink’.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer (Matt Crossick/PA)

“But it wasn’t, the behaviour was completely different. It really, really shook her up, it was a horrible, horrible time.”

Rimmer said he felt “terrified” during the experience.

He described his daughter as “very open, she’s pretty sensible – she likes a party, like most young people do, but you feel that fear that really hasn’t gone away”.

The TV star said he agreed with the boycott but was unsure what the solution is.

Hundreds of cases including drink spiking and injections have been reported in recent months.

Detectives are also investigating six reports of women being injected on nights out in Brighton during the past week.

More in this section

The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit
Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship
Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says
New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month

New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more