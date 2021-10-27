Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 06:28

Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman to be made a Dame

The actress has had a varied career, from appearances in popular adverts to movies
Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman to be made a Dame

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Actress Maureen Lipman will become the first Dame of Coronation Street when Britain's Prince Charles awards her the honour.

The 75-year-old actress is being made a dame commander for services to charity, entertainment and the arts in a career lasting more than 50 years.

She has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on the ITV soap as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002.

Her lengthy CV includes everything from a comedy turn in a BT advert to a supporting role in an Oscar-winning drama.

Speaking last year when the honour was awarded, the actress spoke about how her family were welcomed to the UK after fleeing persecution in Russia.

She added: “I am proud to be honoured by the queen and country that I love, for doing the work that I love.”

More in this section

Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship
New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month New trailer teases the return of Top Gear next month
Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says Criminal charges possible in shooting death of cinematographer, prosecutor says
The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit

The Rocky Horror Show creator says ‘nobody’ thought the show would become a hit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more