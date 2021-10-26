Google says it made ‘wrong call’ after removing Novara Media’s YouTube channel

By Tom Horton, PA

Google has admitted it made “the wrong call” after briefly removing Novara Media’s YouTube channel.

The online left-wing media organisation has now had its channel reinstated following an outcry from employees and some journalists at rival publications.

In a statement, Google said: “Novara Media’s channel was briefly removed after it was flagged, but upon review it was then immediately reinstated.

“We work quickly to review all flagged content, but with millions of hours of video uploaded on YouTube every day, on occasion we make the wrong call.”

But Novara demanded “a step-by-step explanation as to how this happened”.

In a statement, it said: “We thank our supporters and those who demanded its reinstatement.

“Had this happened a few years ago, we may not have been able to withstand such an attack on our ability to publish.

“This only underscores the enormous inequality between platforms and creators – something detrimental to a healthy public sphere and a free media.”

Aaron Bastani, co-founder of Novara Media, said there was “no communication” between the platform and YouTube prior to their channel being taken down.

A video wasn't 'taken down' @TeamYouTube - a whole channel was! And there was no communication with us until it was.



What we witnessed this morning in no way resembles protocol we've seen after years of being on Youtube. We need a step by step explanation of how this happened. pic.twitter.com/ag20nGvYiu — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 26, 2021

In a tweet, he added: “What we witnessed this morning in no way resembles protocol we’ve seen after years of being on YouTube.

“We need a step by step explanation of how this happened.”

Ash Sarkar, contributing editor to Novara, said the publication has been given “no explanation of why it was taken down in the first place, or who took the decision”.

“Unaccountable tech giants should not be able to censor regulated journalism. It’s that simple,” she added.

Novara Media was founded in 2010 and is funded “almost entirely” by reader donations, according to its website.