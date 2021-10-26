Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 14:18

Britney Spears says she wants ‘justice’ over conservatorship

The singer also shared a stinging message to her family.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Britney Spears said she will pursue “justice” following the termination of her conservatorship as she accused her family of “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

The pop superstar’s life and career have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement since 2008 but it could soon be brought to an end.

Spears scored a significant victory over her father, Jamie, in September, when a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

Britney Spears recalls pep talk
Britney Spears could soon regain control over her life and career (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Another hearing in the case is set for November.

Spears, 39, shared a lengthy Instagram post complaining about being let down by those close to her, writing: “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears added: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Spears has been involved in a bitter public row with 69-year-old Jamie, who she accused of abusing his position as conservator.

She has also targeted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, for a perceived lack of support in the conservatorship.

In September Spears announced she was engaged to long-term partner Sam Asghari, 27.

