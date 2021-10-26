Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 12:54

Jonathan Ross reveals why he will not be holding his annual Halloween Party

The chat show presenter typically hosts a Halloween bash featuring a guest list of famous faces.
Jonathan Ross reveals why he will not be holding his annual Halloween Party

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Jonathan Ross has revealed he will not be holding his annual high-profile Halloween Party due to a health issue over one of his children.

The TV presenter, 60, has said that one of his three children has recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a “long-term condition that causes pain all over the body”, as described by the NHS.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ross said: “Really, it’s being cautious as much as anything.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
The TV presenter typically hosts an annual Halloween bash in London (Ian West/PA)

“One of our children isn’t well, one of our children had Covid at the beginning of the pandemic, and they thought she had long Covid, but it’s now been diagnosed as fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating, so she’s back home with us, and we’re looking after her.

“She’s upstairs in the bedroom and I thought, ‘I can’t in good conscience have a big loud fun party downstairs and one of my children is locked in a room upstairs’. It would be like something out of a horror novel.

“So really, just out of a good conscience, we’re not going to do it, but hopefully next year we’ll be back.”

Ross shares three adult children with his wife Jane Goldman – Betty, Harvey and Honey.

Jonathan Ross Halloween party
Actor Martin Freeman has been among the glittering guest list in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

He added that he did not want to host a coronavirus “super spreading event” and potentially disrupt the entertainment world.

“We always have a couple of hundred people to the party and as you know, about half of them are from show business,” he added.

“So if we had a party, and it spread through that, we’d probably wipe out half the shows on TV for the next couple of weeks which I would not want to be guilty of.”

Over the years, celebrity guests who have attended the Halloween bash have included actor Martin Freeman, TV presenter Holly Willoughby and comedian Jimmy Carr.

The presenter has hosted his comedy chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show, since 2011 and was recently a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer UK.

More in this section

Eternals review: The most emotionally intimate Marvel story to date Eternals review: The most emotionally intimate Marvel story to date
Vigil held in Los Angeles after ‘tragic’ shooting on set of Alec Baldwin film Vigil held in Los Angeles after ‘tragic’ shooting on set of Alec Baldwin film
Eamonn Holmes apologises for missing upcoming events after getting Covid Eamonn Holmes apologises for missing upcoming events after getting Covid
The Crown to include ‘keystone moment’ of Diana’s Bashir interview, reports say

The Crown to include ‘keystone moment’ of Diana’s Bashir interview, reports say

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more