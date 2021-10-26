Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 11:05

Eamonn Holmes apologises for missing upcoming events after getting Covid

The presenter of This Morning revealed the news on Twitter
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Eamonn Holmes has offered his apologies for missing “professional and personal events” after getting Covid-19.

The Northern Irish TV presenter, 61, revealed on Twitter that he is “coping with the symptoms and effects well”.

He tweeted: “Covid finally caught me.

“Thankfully I’m Double jabbed.

“More than Half way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be a No Show for some Professional & Personal events.

“Just want to let everyone know why & offer my apologies.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (John Stilwell/PA)

Holmes has been a co-host on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford since 2006.

The couple and television presenting duo have been together for 25 years and were married in 2010.

He told PA on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in September that he was “ploughing on” with his work and family life despite a back injury.

The presenter explained that he dislodged two discs in his back which impinged on his sciatic nerve and affected the mobility of his right leg.

He said recovery had been “slow” and “very painful” and he had been receiving physiotherapy most days up till that point, but added: “Still ploughing on, still doing all that.”

