Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 08:33

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US

The music superstars reminisced about their first meeting.
By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discussed family life as the British singer-songwriter made a guest appearance on The Voice US.

Sheeran – who on Sunday revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 – made a pre-recorded appearance on the TV talent show as a “mega mentor”.

He is helping hopefuls on The Voice, which stars Grande as one of the celebrity coaches.

During the latest episode, the two music superstars caught up on their personal lives while reminiscing about their first meeting in 2012.

“You’re married now,” Sheeran told Grande following her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May.

Sheeran, who married Cherry Seaborn in 2019, told Grande about welcoming his first child last year.

Grande recalled the first time she met Sheeran, saying: “Back when I had red hair… he was at my manager’s office, just hanging and playing music. He is a brilliant songwriter.”

Sheeran added: “I’ve known Ariana for a long, long time. We’ve worked together on songs in the past, we’ve jammed. It’s going be a good first season for her, I think.”

Sheeran also discussed fatherhood with one of Grande’s hopefuls, stay-at-home mother Katie Rae.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter and I don’t know how on Earth people do it,” he said, referencing daughter Lyra Antarctica.

Sheeran, who was due to perform on Saturday Night Live this week, revealed his positive Covid test on Sunday.

His new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in his symbol series and is  due for release on Friday October 29.

