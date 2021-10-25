Judi Love says she has had a ‘rough couple of days’ amid coronavirus recovery

By Tom Horton, PA

Comedian Judi Love has said she has had a “rough couple of days” as she continues her recovery from coronavirus.

The Loose Women star tested positive for the virus last week and will remain absent from the programme until her period of self-isolation ends.

On Monday she updated her fans on her condition, saying she does not “even know what day it is”.

Dam Rona!!! Health is Wealth!!! See you soon. Stay safe!! #JudiLove pic.twitter.com/Mzt1FYz8yX — Judi Love (@1Judilove) October 25, 2021

Love said she thinks she is handling the illness “much better” than she otherwise might have done because of the exercise she has been doing while training for the show.

She said she had tried “all the West Indian recipes and remedies” including rum, chicken foot soup, lamb neck soup and honey in an effort to get better.

Speaking in a weak voice, she added: “And my voice is still like this.”

Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

Love said that your “health is your wealth”, adding: “I just want to say to you guys, ‘rona is real.”

Love also thanked her fans for “all the well-wishes” she has been sent following her positive Covid test.

On Monday Love’s professional partner Graziano Di Prima said he is “so proud” of her, adding that “she is the strongest”.

“She is doing the most important thing, looking after her health,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Whatever will happen in the next few days, we will try our best to be on that dance floor again.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.