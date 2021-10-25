Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 19:33

Ugo Monye reflects on ‘amazing’ Strictly Come Dancing experience

His last performance on the show was a rumba.
By Tom Horton, PA

Ugo Monye has described performing on Strictly Come Dancing as “amazing” following his exit from the show.

The former rugby player was eliminated from the BBC One celebrity dancing competition on Sunday following a public vote.

His last performance with professional partner Oti Mabuse was a rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic.

Speaking on Monday, he told BBC Two spin-off show It Takes Two: “To be able to do my last dance with Oti (Mabuse) was amazing.

“You never want it to be your last dance, do you, but I have just had a phenomenal five weeks on the biggest show on telly.”

He added: “We have had the best time.”

Monye said he “can’t be any more grateful” to Mabuse.

He added that while he knew the rumba would be “tough”, the point of coming on the show is “to push yourself, to push your boundaries”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I do look back at my time with zero regrets,” Monye said.

“Did I have more to give?

“Yeah, I think so.

“But did I have more to give than the remaining contestants?

“Absolutely not because they are spectacular.”

During Sunday’s results show, Monye competed in a dance-off against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu.

However, the judges voted unanimously to save Stephenson after he repeated his American smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Buble.

