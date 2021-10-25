Channel 5 News to relaunch with viewers being able to engage with presenters

By Tom Horton, PA

Channel 5 is to relaunch its current affairs show 5 News in a new hour-long format.

The “bigger and bolder” programme, produced by ITN, will be presented by Sian Williams and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, according to a statement.

“The expanded programme will deliver a greater depth of stories to a teatime audience – keeping the pace and tone enjoyed by existing 5 News viewers with an increased emphasis on analysing the issues that affect their lives the most,” it added.

Sian Williams (Ian West/PA)

The programme is currently 30 minutes long.

The new format will allow viewers to speak directly to the presenters on messaging platform WhatsApp.

This is an effort to “give the programme a stronger link with the audience and inform the stories it covers”, the makers of the programme said.

It will also “allow more crossover with the most talked-about issues raised on The Jeremy Vine Show in the mornings on Channel 5”, the statement added.

Williams will also present a regular segment focusing on mental health and wellbeing.

The 5 News editor Cait FitzSimons said: “5 News tells the stories that matter most to Britain.

“Our new-look show is dedicated to increasing our stories from around the UK.

“It’s a commitment to hearing how the decisions taken in Westminster filter down to towns and cities – and a chance for us to find the stories that aren’t being covered by other news programmes.”

Williams said: “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter of news on Channel 5.

“The new 5 News will allow us to delve deeper into stories that matter to our viewers, including one of the biggest issues of our time – our mental wellbeing.

“I’m passionate about good mental health, and I’m really looking forward to exploring how what goes on in the world impacts our viewers’ lives.

“They have trust and confidence in us to tell their stories and I hope they will embrace and maybe have some fun with us too as we begin the next generation of 5 News.”

Vanderpuije added: “The new Channel 5 News continues to deliver everything we’ve always offered viewers, covering top stories, reaching out across the UK, talking about the issues people care about, but now we are taking that that much further.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of such an ambitious project.”

The relaunched programme will begin on November 8th.