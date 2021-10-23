Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

She shared photos from the beachside event on Instagram and wrote: “We’re married!!!!”

A black and white video also showed Diesel, 54, escorting her down the aisle.

According to Vogue magazine, the bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy.

Paul Walker died in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Her Hollywood star father, who was famed for his work in The Fast And The Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

He starred alongside Diesel, playing racing rivals, and the pair remained close friends.

Meadow told Vogue she and her now-husband said their vows in front of a smaller gathering than hoped.

She said: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Walker played Brian O’Conner in The Fast And The Furious films and was set to star in Furious 77 at the time of his death.