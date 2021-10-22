Jeremy Clarkson wins prize at British Farming Awards

Tom Horton, PA

Jeremy Clarkson has been presented with a prize at the British Farming Awards.

The television presenter stars in Clarkson’s Farm, which sees him grow crops and look after livestock on land he owns in the Cotswolds.

He bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager, but when he retired in 2019 Clarkson decided to see if he could run it himself.

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

On Thursday he won the flying the flag for British agriculture award during the ceremony.

He praised Kaleb Cooper and other staff on his farm after being presented with the prize at the event in Birmingham, which was hosted by Vernon Kay.

Clarkson said: “Kaleb, I couldn’t have done this without you, you are the star of the show, apart from Gerald.

“But what was great, and I’m sure everyone in the room would say the same thing, every farm has a Gerald, every farm has a Charlie, every farm has a Kevin, every farm has an Ellen, every farm has a landowner and every farm has a Kaleb.”

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm has been praised by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Speaking at a Conservative Party conference event earlier this month, he said: “I think that Jeremy Clarkson’s programme has done a huge amount to raise the profile of agriculture and some of the challenges it faces.

“It is sort of a Top Gear-meets-Countryfile type of programme I think.”

In July, Amazon Prime Video announced it has commissioned a second series of Clarkson’s Farm.