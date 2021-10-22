Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 11:50

Ant and Dec transform into knights to tease I’m A Celebrity return

The hosts are ‘ready to put a fresh new batch of celebrities through their paces’, according to ITV.
Tom Horton, PA

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been transformed into knights in a number of new photos which tease the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV has previously said the programme will be returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for the forthcoming series.

In one photo they are on horseback and in another they sit by a campfire.

ITV tweeted: “Which way to the castle @antanddec? Looks like the boys are ready to put a fresh new batch of celebrities through their paces.”

The last series of the show took place in the UK for the first time, after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to scrap plans to film the programme at its usual base in Australia.

The celebrity line-up for the new series of the programme is yet to be revealed.

However a number of stars, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, have been rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

