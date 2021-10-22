Celebs take a break from filming in Achill to sample Westport restaurant

There has been great excitement in Westport, Co Mayo after a number of famous faces stopped by for a bite to eat in the town's award-winning restaurant, An Port Mór.

Filming for The Banshees of Inisheer is taking place in Achill, according to the Western People, with cast and crew members taking the opportunity to enjoy what the wider area has to offer.

Locals may have recognised a few familiar faces at An Port Mór last Saturday, with chef proprietor Frankie Mallon tweeting: "Great to have Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Martin McDonagh and Kerry Condon in for dinner this evening."

The image was shared on the restaurant's Facebook page, with the owners adding: "It was our absolute pleasure to have you all in."

The film is directed by McDonagh, seeing him reunited with Farrell and Gleeson over 10 years since they worked on In Bruges.

The film's release date is yet to be announced.