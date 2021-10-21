Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 18:27

Judi Love to miss upcoming Strictly Come Dancing show after positive Covid test

Last week the comedian survived the dance-off.
Tom Horton, PA

Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not take part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, the BBC has said.

The comedian will instead return to the programme the following week after her period of self-isolation ends.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokeswoman said: “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

Judi Love comments
Judi Love is now self-isolating (Ian West/PA)

“While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Love expressed her “great disappointment” at having to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

She tweeted: “Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid-19.

“Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend.

“Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly.”

Love, who survived the dance-off last week, had been due to perform a cha-cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John during Saturday’s show.

The news comes after comedian Robert Webb and partner Dianne Buswell withdrew from the show over the TV star’s ill health.

The Peep Show star, who had open-heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training.

Earlier this month, McFly star Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden returned to the dance floor after testing positive for the virus.

The duo missed a week of shows while they were self-isolating.

Former rugby player, Ugo Monye is set to return to the programme this week after being sidelined last weekend with a back injury.

