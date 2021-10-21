Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg join forces in action-packed Uncharted trailer

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star as swashbuckling treasure hunters in the first trailer for the much-delayed film adaptation of Uncharted.

The two-minute teaser features a younger version of the protagonist Nathan Drake than in the original PlayStation video games, which follow the adventurer in his 30s.

Wahlberg debuts as his mentor figure, Sully, and the pair are seen going in search of “the greatest treasure never found” which they hope will lead to Drake’s missing brother.

Fortune favors the bold. Watch the official trailer for #UnchartedMovie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/23PvjtINpn — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) October 21, 2021

Viewers are treated to glimpses of Antonio Banderas as the mysterious villain and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle.

The climax of the trailer sees Drake ejected from the back of a plane into the sky.

It is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Mark Wahlberg (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Voice actor Nolan North, who voiced Drake in the Uncharted games, gave his seal of approval to the trailer.

He wrote: “Wow! I looked great in my twenties! @TomHolland1996 and @markwahlberg nailed the Drake-Sully dynamic in @unchartedmovie. Thanks to director @rubenfleischer and everyone involved!!! See you all in February!”

Uncharted is set to arrive in cinemas on February 18th.