Patrick Kielty to explore borders and national identity in new tour

The Northern Irish-born comic will explore his homeland’s recent history in his tour Borderline.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Comedian Patrick Kielty will be back on the road with his new stand-up tour in 2022 where he hopes to “make some sense” of where the future of the UK is heading in a post-Brexit landscape.

The Northern Irish-born comic, 50, will explore his homeland’s recent history and give his personal take on Brexit’s new borders, national identity and the future of the Union.

The tour, titled Borderline, has 30 dates across the UK, kicking off in Nottingham on May 11th.

Kielty said: “The world’s been turned on its head the past few years and thanks to Brexit, we’re more obsessed with borders and national identity than ever.

“With Northern Ireland at the centre of it all, it feels like the right time to get back on stage and try to make some sense of where we’re heading.”

Kielty’s tour will begin on May 11 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He recently presented the programme One Hundred Years Of Union on BBC Two which explored how the trauma of Northern Ireland’s past is shaping its future to mark the country’s centenary year.

In 2018, Kielty presented the documentary My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me for the channel, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It explored the state of Northern Ireland two decades on from the Agreement and Kielty discussed the killing of his father and the effect it had on him.

This is his first UK tour since his critically acclaimed 2015 live show Help.

The comedian, from Dundrum, County Down, married English TV presenter Cat Deeley in 2012, and they have two children.

