Louis Walsh on the hunt for new girlband and boyband members

Auditions will be held in Dublin in late November.
Music manager Louis Walsh is searching for young, talented singers and performers to be part of two new groups - a girlband and boyband.

The former X-Factor judge has announced auditions for the two groups will be held in Vicar Street in Dublin at the end of November.

People aged 16-21 have been invited to apply by sending their details to auditions@louiswalsh.com, along with a short video clip of themselves performing- this can be a link to their YouTube, Instagram or TikTok account, or a video filmed on their phone.

Entries close on Friday, November 12th and successful applicants will be contacted by Monday, November 15th if they have been selected for an audition.

The final auditions for the boyband will be held on November 20th, while the girlband's auditions will be held the following day.

"Because of Covid guidelines and indeed the talent that we all see and hear every day online, I am asking people to go onto the site and send me a sample of them performing – or a link to their social account where we can find them. We will then call back finalists for a live audition.

"There is so much great talent here in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks," Walsh said.

More information can be found on Walsh's website.

